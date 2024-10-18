Venom: The Last Dance Set for Early Release in India

Marvel fans have something exciting to look forward to! The much-awaited Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit Indian cinemas a day earlier than expected. Originally scheduled for a later date, the movie will now release on October 24th, 2024, giving Indian fans the chance to experience the epic finale of the Venom trilogy before many others worldwide.

Tom Hardy’s Final Venom Performance

Sony Pictures Entertainment India made the announcement amid growing anticipation for the film. Venom: The Last Dance marks Tom Hardy’s final appearance as the beloved anti-hero, Venom. Alongside this thrilling news, a new poster was unveiled, showcasing Venom in an intense moment atop a plane with the Xenomorph, which has only heightened fans' excitement.

Advance Bookings Open Soon

For those eager to secure their spot in the theater, advance bookings will be available starting October 18th. Fans are already calling this final film the biggest and most action-packed installment in the Venom franchise, with promises of high-stakes drama and emotional farewells to one of Marvel’s most iconic anti-heroes.

A Thrilling Plot and Stellar Cast

Venom: The Last Dance follows Eddie and Venom as they face their greatest challenges yet. Hunted by forces from both their worlds, they are pushed into making a life-changing decision that will bring an end to their story. Directed by Kelly Marcel, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, and Stephen Graham.

Multi-Language Release

The film will be released in multiple languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—allowing audiences across India to enjoy Venom’s final adventure in their preferred language. The movie will also be available in 3D and IMAX 3D, enhancing the cinematic experience.