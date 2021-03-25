Top
Vicky Kaushal shares his success recipe

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared his recipe for success

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared his recipe for success.

He says hard work is something that marinates over time. Vicky posted a picture on social media, where he is seen practicing archery.

He also referenced author-gospel musician Kirk Franklin in the caption. "Hard-work is something you marinate over time, it's not microwaveable," he wrote.

The actor, who was last seen in the horror film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", is working on his next "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

