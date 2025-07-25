Live
Vijay Antony’s Crime Movie “Maargan” Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Highlights
Vijay Antony’s thriller film “Maargan” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Watch the crime drama at home now.
The crime movie "Maargan" starring Vijay Antony is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
The film first came to theatres and got an okay response. Now people can watch it online.
Leo John Paul directed the movie.
It is out in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The film also has Ajay Dhishan, Samuthirakani, Brigida, Deepshikha, and Mahanathi Shankar in important roles.
Vijay Antony also made the music for the film. Fans can now watch it at home.
