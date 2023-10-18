Vijay Deverakonda to reunite with Rahul Sankrityanfive years after ‘Taxiwala’

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is now set to reunite with director Rahul Sankrityan after a long hiatus. The two have not worked with each other since the film ‘Taxiwala’ making it their first collaboration in over five years.

However, Rahul had collaborated with the actor Nani before this for the film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, and the untitled film that Vijay and Rahul will be working on is touted to be a political-thriller-drama, much like it was with ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

Mythri Movie Makers are backing the movie and aesthetically it will combine elements of period-action-drama with political-thriller.

This untitled project will be set against the backdrop of the Rayalaseema region and is scheduled to begin production in 2024.While the plot details have been kept fully under wraps with Rahul being completely silent on what exactly his feature will be about, the script of the film had pleased the Telugu star enough that he agreed to be a part of the film leading it to be greenlit.

The script is currently still under writing and finalization before the filming can begin. While a date was not announced for the project’s name reveal, it is said to likely reveal its name sometime in either October or November.

Currently, Vijay Devarakonda was seen in the film ‘Khushi’, and also has two other untitled projects underway which are currently going by their working titles ‘VD12’, and ‘VD13’.