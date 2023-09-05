Live
Vijay Deverakonda wants to share his ‘Kushi;’ announces 1 Cr donations to 100 families
Young hero Vijay Deverakonda is quite thrilled with the success of his recently released romantic drama, “Kushi.” The film has collected over Rs 50 crore gross in its opening weekend and has already reached the break-even mark in the USA. The movie’s unit felt that their faith towards the film has been worked out and celebrated this memorable success at a grand event in Vizag.
During his speech at the success function, Vijay Deverakonda showed his magnanimous heart once again. He announced that he will be donating Rs 1 lakh each to 100 selected ‘Devara Families’, which makes it a total donation of Rs 1 crore. “Providing this small monetary assistance to my ‘Devera Families’ from the money I have earned for ‘Kushi’ will be the real success for me personally” Vijay said.
Vijay also revealed that he will be sharing a form on his social media platforms on Tuesday to select 100 families and donate the money within a week. Some netizens felt that this is a kind of publicity which youtube influencers use in the name of give-aways to increase the subscribers count. And some feel that this is great gesture from the young hero and praising him in social media handles.
Giving something to audience is not the first time done by the actor. For his every birthday, he distributes ice-creams, for Christmas, the actor turns into “Devera Santa” and give gifts to common people. He also distributes his brand “Rowdy” products by conducting some events. Following all those, he is now giving some of his remuneration to 100 families.