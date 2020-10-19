Vijay Sethupathi Teams Up With Nithya Menen For Malayalam Movie

Vijay Sethupathi will be doing his second movie in Malayalam which will be directed by VS. As per the details we have, Nithya Menen will be playing the female lead opposite the Kollywood actor.

Vijay Sethupathi's fans are thrilled about this news as they have been waiting to see Vijay and Nithya Menen pair on the screen from a long time. Now, their dream will be fructified through this Malayalam movie.

However, we are yet to get the rest of the details about this movie. Currently Nithya Menen is working in two Malayalam movies "Kolambi" and "Aaram". On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with big ticket projects like "Master", Muttaiah Muralitharan's controversial Biopic '800" and a hindi movie.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had made his debut in the Malayalam movie "Marconi Mathai" along with Malayalam actor Jayaram, which was released in 2019.

Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of his next much talked about movie Master starring none other than Kollywood Thalapathy Vijay. The movie which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features Malavika Mohanan as female lead. The movie will hit theatres soon.