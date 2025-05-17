Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’ set for May 23 release

Versatile star Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, known for blending powerful concepts with deep emotional storytelling, is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic crime comedy Ace. Directed and produced by Arumuga Kumar under the 7Cs Entertainment banner, the film features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.

Keeping up with the anticipation that surrounds every Sethupathi film, Ace promises to be yet another engaging cinematic experience. With an offbeat yet entertaining premise, the film aims to strike a balance between romance, comedy, and crime thriller elements.

In a recent development, the Telugu distribution rights of Ace have been acquired by Shree Padmini Cinemas, helmed by B Shiva Prasad. Presented by Smt. Padma, the film will release across both Telugu states. Despite tough competition from leading banners, Shree Padmini Cinemas clinched the rights, showing confidence in the film’s mass appeal. Shiva Prasad, previously known for his directorial venture Raa Raja, now brings Ace to Telugu audiences, ensuring a wide release.

The film features music by Justin Prabhakaran, with Sam C.S. composing the background score. Karan B Rawat handles the cinematography, while Fenny Oliver takes charge of editing. Ace is slated for a grand release in Tamil and Telugu on May 23.