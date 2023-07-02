Vijay taking no gap after ‘Leo’

After scoring success with “Varisu,” Thalapathy Vijay immediately moved on to “Leo” without further delay. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is gearing up for a grand release during Dusshera 2023, and the shoot is about to wrap. It is already announced that the 68th film of Vijay will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. The shoot of this as-yet-untitled project is expected to commence in October 2023, which means Vijay isn’t taking any long break after “Leo.”



Speculations are rife that Thalapathy 68 will hit the screens in October 2024 for Diwali. Last time it was with “Bigil,” Vijay arrived during Diwali, and it remains to be seen if the Venkat Prabhu directorial can make it to the festive season next year. AGS Entertainments will bankroll the project, and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the tunesmith.