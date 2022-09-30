Vikram Vedha vs. Ponniyin Selvan box office day 1: Mani Ratnam's epic outgrosses Hrithik-Saif's remake in Tamil Nadu

Though the action-thriller Vikram Vedha has strong advance ticket sales, surpassing the Rs 15 crore barrier on opening day would be difficult. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, a remake of the Tamil original cops-and-robbers movie starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The release of Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam, a historical epic currently playing to sold-out audiences in Tamil Nadu, affects the movie's potential box office performance as well.



Behind Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vikram Vedha has recorded the third-highest advance ticket sales of any Hindi movie this year, according to Bollywood Hungama. According to official trade reports, Vikram Vedha is underperforming in mass belts when it comes to advance sales. However, these areas frequently rely more on walk-in visitors. Additionally, as Vikram Vedha is intended for a broad audience rather than multiplex crowds, the ultimate day one figures may rise.

Ponniyin Selvan, a movie starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among many others, is having a historic opening day in Tamil Nadu. According to Bollywood Hungama, performances began as early as 1 am and sold out throughout the day. In Tamil Nadu alone, the movie is anticipated to gross more than Rs 20 crore. The movie is now anticipated to earn roughly Rs 40 crore across languages and locations, with the potential to rise to Rs 50 crore as the day progresses. Seven lakh tickets for the movie were pre-sold, primarily in Tamil Nadu.