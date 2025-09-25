Vikrant Massey Confirms his role in Dostana 2, Actor To Replace Kartik Aaryan In Dharma's Next Movie

Days after winning the National Award for his role in 12th fail as the Best Actor, Vikrant Massey is making headlines yet again and this time as the new Dharma Hero. Yes, in the latest twist surrounding Dostana 2, actor Vikrant Massey has confirmed that he will replace Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar’s delayed project.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, Massey shared, “You will see me doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie.”

Adding further, Vikrant said, "Usme you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe."

Vikrant also confirmed that he will share the screen with Lakshya, who was already part of the original cast. He said, "Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise," he said.

While the identity of the female lead is being kept under wraps, Massey teased that Karan Johar will handle the official announcement. He shared, "I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai (I won't reveal that, Karan sir will say as it is a big announcement)."

The original version of Dostana 2 once starred Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Lakshya, but the film was shelved and plans for a recast were confirmed by Dharma Productions in 2021, following Kartik’s exit from the project which was reportedly due to some rift between Karan Johar and Kartik.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor in an interview with The Lallantop, had revealed that she had already shot for over a month for the film with Kartik. She said, "I don't know, really. We had even shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well, according to me."

According to current reports, the revived film may be released directly on OTT platforms and the shooting is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 is the sequel of 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.