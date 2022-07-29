Vikrant Rona Movie OTT Release date and Streaming Platform Fixed

The most anticipated film, Vikrant Rona, starring Kannada movie star Kichcha Sudeepa, hit theatres worldwide recently. The movie is advertised as a horror actioner but is a mix of multiple genres. This multi-genre movie has witnessed a good opening weekend in all the centres and is anticipated to perform well over the weekend in the Kannada market.

Regarding post-theatrical digital streaming, ZEE5 appears to be the owner of the OTT rights for Vikrant Rona. According to reports, ZEE5 paid a hefty sum for the OTT rights to Vikrant Rona, one of the best films from the Kannada film industry, recently after KGF Chapter 2. However, the fact is that ZEE5 hasn't officially confirmed it. If that is the case, we may anticipate the Sudeep starrer to make its ZEE5 debut within the next 4 to 8 weeks, depending on the movie's box office results.