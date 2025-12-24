Vinod Film Academy enters production; first film gets a grand launch

Renowned acting institute Vinod Film Academy, known for nurturing and guiding aspiring artistes in Tollywood, has stepped into its sixth year with a major milestone. Marking the occasion, the academy officially entered film production by launching Production No. 1 under its newly formed banner, Vinod Film Academy & Studios. The launch event was held on December 21, 2025, at the Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad.

Founded by actor and mentor Vinod Kumar Nuvvula, the academy has earned recognition for not just training students but also creating meaningful opportunities for them within the film industry. Taking this vision forward, the new production banner aims to showcase the talent of its own students on the big screen. The debut project will be directed by Pranay Raj Vangari, under the supervision of young filmmaker Thallada Sai Krishna.

Senior actor LB Sriram gave the ceremonial clap, while noted director Sunil Kumar Reddy switched on the camera. Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Rajasekhar Anningi, Dr. Sudhakar, Professor Wilson, actor and VFA Principal Kishore Das, VFA HOD Bablu, Jabardasth Jeevan, actress Ammineni Swapna Chowdary, Jayam serial actress, Prithvi, and members of the VFA team.

Speaking at the event, LB Sriram praised Vinod Kumar’s discipline and commitment to grooming young talent, calling the academy’s journey inspiring. Director Sunil Kumar Reddy highlighted the academy’s focus on both technique and emotional depth in acting.

Addressing the gathering, Vinod Kumar Nuvvula said the academy was born from his dream to provide proper guidance to aspiring youth entering cinema. He added that the film marks just the beginning, with many more projects planned under the banner.

Production No. 1 stars and is produced by Vinod Kumar Nuvvula, with cinematography by Nikshay Shetty and music composed by Lalith Kiran.