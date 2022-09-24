Vishal Bharadwaj And Tabu's Khufiya Teaser Is Unveiled

The popular OTT platform Netflix once again surprised the netizens and its subscribers by announcing a bunch of new web series and shows. Apart from Kollywood's ace actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding promo, it also dropped the teaser of Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's 'Rana Naidu' teaser too. Even Bollywood's ace actors Tabu and Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Khufiya' teaser also caught the attention of the movie buffs. It is all interesting and showcased a glimpse of intense drama.

Tabu, Ali Faizal and Vishal Bharadwaj shared the teaser on their Instasgram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the teaser, Tabu also wrote, "Coming soon on @netflix_in #khufiya @vishalrbhardwaj #TudumIndia #KhufiyaOnNetflix".

Going with the teaser, Tabu is seen describing the nature of the partner. But in the end, it is revealed that Tabu is on her secret mission but falls in love with the same person whom she is said to spy on. So, we need to wait and watch how will Tabu aka Krishna Mehra juggles between her love and duty.

The makers of Khufiya doled out, "Khufiya is a spy thriller about the internal ongoings at the Research and Analysis wing and a story about one agent getting to the bottom of things while navigating her personal and professional identity. We cannot wait for fans to see Tabu in action alongside Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi."

Nextflix also shared the teaser and wrote, "Shhh! It's supposed to be top secret but #Tudum is here to give you a sneak peek into #Khufiya—starring @tabutiful, @alifazal9 and @wamiqagabbi in lead roles! #Khufiyaonnetflix @vishalrbhardwaj @tabutiful @alifazal9 @ashishvidyarthi1 @wamiqagabbi #AmarBhushan @badhon__hq @kafkafka24 @farhadcine @teepeedom @sreekarprasa @currypuccasharma @aasmaanbhardwaj #RekhaBhardwaj @filmishu @abhaydattsharma @devanshagarwal_ @vbfilmsofficial @rahulnram #TudumIndia".

Ali Faizal also wrote, "This story is going to be a little RAW Get ready to uncover the truth. #Khufiya is coming soon on @netflix_in! #TudumIndia #KhufiyaOnNetflix".

Khufiya has an ensemble cast of Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi alongside the lead actress Tabu.

Khufiya is made basing Amar Bhushan's spy novel 'Escape To Nowhere'…