Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day

On the joyous occasion of his daughter Ayra Vidya Manchu’s birthday on August 9th, Vishnu Manchu, President of the Movie Artiste Association (MAA), made a generous donation of ₹10 lakhs to support underprivileged artists within the association. This significant contribution is aimed at helping artists facing financial difficulties, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance.

Under Vishnu Manchu’s leadership over the past three years, MAA has seen remarkable growth. His future plans include the establishment of a dedicated MAA building, a project still in its early stages but highly anticipated by the association's members. This initiative reflects his long-term commitment to the welfare and development of the artist community.

Vishnu’s tenure has also been marked by his bold stance against derogatory content targeting actors and their families, posted by some YouTubers. His courageous actions have earned widespread support from various film industries across the country, with many senior actors publicly praising his efforts. This has further solidified his reputation as a fearless leader and garnered respect beyond the Telugu film industry.The Movie Artiste Association expressed its deep gratitude for Vishnu’s dedication and leadership.

Vishnu Manchu will next be seen in the highly anticipated film Kannappa, set for a December 2024 release. Featuring a star-studded cast, Kannappa is already one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.



