Vishnu Manchu heartfelt initiative to honor the sacrifices of India's Armed Forces

Just In
Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of Mohan Babu University, has launched a heartfelt initiative to honor the sacrifices of India's Armed Forces by offering a 50% scholarship for the children of Telugu soldiers serving in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The scholarship, applicable to all courses at the university, extends to Telugu families across India, beyond just Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Speaking about the initiative, Vishnu Manchu expressed his deep respect for the nation's soldiers, saying, "Our soldiers make unimaginable sacrifices to protect our nation. This is a small way for us to show our respect and gratitude for their service. I hope this initiative inspires other universities and institutions to contribute to the welfare of those who serve the country selflessly."
This scholarship initiative is part of Vishnu Manchu’s broader efforts to give back to society. In a similar act of compassion, he revealed that he had quietly adopted 120 orphan children in Tirupati almost two years ago, providing for their education and overall well-being.
Vishnu Manchu has also led numerous other outreach programs aimed at creating educational opportunities for the underprivileged. His leadership at Mohan Babu University has been marked by a strong commitment to inclusivity, providing quality education to diverse communities.
The 50% scholarship initiative is yet another step toward Vishnu’s vision of combining education with social responsibility, further solidifying his dedication to supporting the welfare of those who serve the nation.