Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14

Prepare for an enchanting glimpse into the world of "Kannappa" as Vishnu Manchu's highly anticipated Pan India film gears up to unveil its teaser on June 14. The announcement comes with a tantalizing poster showcasing Vishnu Manchu mounted on a horse in a forest, adorned with a quiver of arrows, evoking the spirit of a skilled hunter.

"Kannappa" stands as one of the most ambitious projects in recent times, boasting lavish production values that promise a visual spectacle. Since its first look reveal, the film has captivated audiences and garnered attention with its star-studded ensemble.

Already generating buzz after a preview at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received rave reviews, fans now eagerly await the teaser's public release next week, anticipating a cinematic experience like no other.

The film features an illustrious cast including Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Lal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sarathkumar, each contributing to the grandeur of the narrative.

Produced by Mohan Babu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, "Kannappa" promises to immerse audiences in the saga of a valiant warrior's transformation into a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu's portrayal of the legendary Kannappa is poised to resonate with viewers, showcasing his commitment to bringing this timeless tale to life on the silver screen.