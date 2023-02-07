Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki Release Date Stands Postponed…

Tollywood's young actor Vishwak Sen is creating his own space in the Telugu film industry with his talent and awesome screen presence. He is all coming up with engaging content to treat the movie buffs and his fans thus there are a lot of expectations on his upcoming movie Das Ka Dhamki. But unfortunately, the release date of this movie is postponed due to pending CG works. The makers shared an announcement poster dropping this news on social media and promised to come up with the best output!



Even Vishwak Sen also shared this news on his Twitter page to make it reach all his fans and netizens… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#DasKaDhamki stands postponed due to pending CG work. The New Release Date will be announced soon. Eesari Theatres lo ichipadedham".

Going with the earlier released first trailer, it starts off with showcasing Vishwak Sen as a waiter who works in a restaurant. But he dates with the lead actress Nivetha faking that he is a rich brat. On the other hand, Rao Ramesh's company witnesses a downfall and he wants some talented person to help him to get out of this situation. The trailer also has another twist… As Vishwak Sen and Rao Ramesh's son look alike, he asks Vishwak aka Das to manage the company for a few days until the situation gets better. So, we need to wait and watch how will he manage the situation and help Rao Ramesh and the chase mystery.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Tarun Bhascker, Shaurya, Rati Hulji, Akshara Goud, Ajay, Aadi, Mahesh, Rohini, Prudhvi Raj, Kadambari Kiran, Rajini and Amith Sharma.

Das Ka Dhamki movie is also directed by Vishwak Sen and it is produced by Karate Raju under VS Cinemas banner.

The movie was scheduled to release in February… But now as the release date is postponed, Vishwak fans need to wait a bit more to witness this action drama on the big screens!