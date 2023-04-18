Vishwaksen: Das Ka Dhamki 2 to be 10 Times Bigger Than Part 1

Vishwaksen's recent blockbuster film, "Das Ka Dhamki," has made its debut on Aha recently and has already clocked over 100 million streaming minutes in no time. The film's lead actor Vishwaksen and actress Nivetha Pethuraj interacted with the media during a session, where Vishwaksen confidently announced that the sequel to the film would be ten times bigger than the first part and will continue the story.

This statement indicates that the script of the sequel is promising and well-written. Vishwaksen also spoke about his upcoming movie, "Gaami," stating that the shoot for the film will wrap up by Wednesday and will soon be released in theaters. Stay tuned to this page for more exciting updates.