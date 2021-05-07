Vrajesh Hirjee is excited about his upcoming comedy series

Vrajesh Hirjee has a new comedy assignment, and this time his challenge is to be funny while essaying a gang lord of Goa. The actor says it was one of the fun experiences he has had shooting in recent times.

"I don't remember the last time that I had so much fun shooting. Sunny-Hunny are two ganglords in Goa who hide their identities and faces by wearing masks at all times.

What makes them even better is that besides being hilarious, they also have a mysterious story about where they come from, that will unravel in the show. Our show is a perfectly bite-sized show, and I hope audiences enjoy watching it as much as we laughed while making it," said Vrajesh, about his new show titled "Shit, Yaar".

The show also features Rajesh Khera, Sayandeep Sengupta, Sahil Shah and Priyasha Bharadwaj among others.

Rajesh said, "After working in television and film for so many years, the digital space has presented itself as a refreshing and exciting opportunity to explore new and unconventional roles and stories."

He described the show as "a rib-tickling comedy with an interesting storyline that will not only make you laugh, but surprise you".