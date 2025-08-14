War 2 Review LIVE: Analyst Calls Hrithik Roshan’s Latest Spy Thriller a Disappointment

Although dance numbers and the climax in the film are well-received, many have described the film’s story as ‘predictable.’

War 2 by Ayan Mukerji will be released in theatres today. After a long wait, the highly anticipated Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer opened today. Hrithik Roshan War 2, which is releasing in cinemas, has a direct competitor in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. While the former has Rs 20.57 crore pre-booking mints, the latter has Rs 37.2 crore advance bookings in Day 1 collections. War 2 audience reaction, however, have also come as a mixed bag. While some are calling it the biggest actioner ever made, others are labelling it ‘under-whelming’ and ‘predictable.’ Fans were out in the streets to welcome the release of War 2, which happens to be Jr NTR’s debut in a Hindi film.

War 2 is the sixth entry into YRF’s Spy Universe. The film is a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s War (2019), which was a massive worldwide box office success with a collection of Rs 471 crore and a record opening day collection of Rs 53.35 crore at the time. War 2 now has not only fan expectations but also from the studio which produced it.

The film’s plot is being kept tight- lipped. Director Ayan Mukerji, during the film’s grandpre-release event in Hyderabad, stated that it was a conscious creative decision to keep the story under wraps. He added that there has been a conscious trouble to keep the story under wraps in the teaser and trailer. Stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR joined them at the event where they had an emotional time with each other and the audience.

The actor shared a note of thanks stating, “75 days of work together, it has been a wonderful learning experience for me and I really can’t wait to share screen space with you again.” He then thanked his co-star for the warmth, friendship, and for making him feel a part of family, “thank you sir @Rajamouli for bringing South and North closer together” he added.