Wedding Bells for Aadi Pinisetty with an actress?

With heroes getting married one by one, there is a talk now about the marriage of hero Aadhi Pinisetty. Since the time his father's birthday celebration pictures went viral, there are rumours that he is going to get married to a heroine. The rumours about his wedding are currently in doing rounds in the media.

The interesting buzz is that Aadi is dating the Tamil heroine Nikki Galrani. The Kollywood media is gossiping the same and they acted together in the past. Since the time they met on the film's sets, they fell for one another. Already, they informed about their relationship in their homes.

Their chemistry in Malupu and Marakathamani is impressive. Aadi is expected to make an announcement on his wedding soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the same.