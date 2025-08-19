What do we know about Aamir Khan and his alleged son 'Jaan' with Jessica Hines?

Aamir Khan, who is otherwise popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist in the professional realm, has had a couple of failed marriages and some scandalous relationships in his past.

However, over the years, he has overcome all of them and has worked on his shortcomings so much so that he has even openly acknowledged the fact that he wasn't around for his family and kids Zunaid, Ira and Azaad as much he should have been.

Looks like his past has resurfaced yet again and this time, it is his brother Faisal Khan who has confirmed Aamir's alleged live-in relationship with British Journalist and author, Jessica Hines.

To note Faisal, Aamir even has a son out of wedlock with Jessica, named Jaan, who has been raised independently by the latter.

The news was first brought into light back in 2005 by Stardust Magazine and ever since, it has circulated at its pace. Followed by Jaan's debut in 2012's British Vogue, that added further fuel to the fire and got the rumourmills buzzing upon the resemblance between him and Aamir.

As per reports, Aamir had first met Jessica on the sets of Ghulam in 1998 and since, they were living together. As per multiple reports, she came to India during the late 90s while working on Amitabh Bachchan’s biography.

Later, the British author found out about her pregnancy. Aamir Khan, allegedly didn't wish to do anything with the child and had asked Jessica for an abortion, the latter, chose to have the kid and raise the him alone. Both the parties has always been mum on the matter and never spoke anything about this issue in public. But these new allegations from Aamir's brother has reignited all the buzz, with Aamir's relationship with Jessica making headlines again.

As per Faisal, Aamir & Jessica's affair began while he was married to Reena Dutta. He went on to add that, during the same time, Aamir was also living together with his second wife, Kiran Rao whom he divorced in 2022.

Faisal, who has cut all the family ties, said during a media briefing, "Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock (he had an illegitimate child). He was living with Kiran (Rao) at that time (of this incident)."

Cut to present, the family, be it Reena Dutta or Kiran Rao, share a close bond now and the amends have been made. Jessica, on the other hand, moved on and married London-based businessman William Talbot.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen par. It was his return to big screens 3 years after he quit acting post the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle.