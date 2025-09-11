What to Watch This Week: Top OTT Releases (Sept 9-14, 2025)

Looking for your next binge-watch? This week’s OTT lineup is packed with thrillers, dramas, romantic comedies, and returning fan favorites. Here’s a round-up of the must-watch releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, and more; streaming from September 9 to 14.

Prime Video

Coolie (Sept 11)

Gangster action drama Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, streams on OTT just a month after its theatrical release. Directed by Kanagaraj with music by Anirudh, the film follows Rajinikanth as a labor union leader fighting a corrupt syndicate exploiting workers in a port town. Featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, Coolie is the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film ever.

Do You Wanna Partner (Sept 12)

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this upcoming series stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as childhood best friends who decide to launch a craft beer business together. Set against the backdrop of a male-dominated industry, the story follows their bold attempt to break stereotypes and build a brand from scratch—while facing pushback from skeptical families, stubborn investors, and frustrating bureaucracy. Also featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, and Neeraj Kabi, the series blends humor, ambition, and heart, offering a refreshing take on friendship and female entrepreneurship. Streaming begins September 12.

The Girlfriend (Sept 10)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 10, this gripping psychological melodrama is based on Michelle Frances’ bestselling novel. Directed by and starring Robin Wright, the series follows Laura, a successful woman whose seemingly perfect life unravels when her son brings home a charming yet unsettling new girlfriend, played by Olivia Cooke. As tensions rise, a dangerous power play unfolds between the two women, leading to a tense and emotional face-off. The cast also includes Laurie Davidson and Waleed Zuaiter.

Netflix

Saiyaara (Sept 12)

Ahaan Panday’s much-hyped romantic debut finally lands on OTT after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara marks the director’s big-screen comeback with a heartfelt romantic drama. The film stars Ahaan Panday as Krissh Kapoor, an ill-tempered rockstar, and Aneeta Padda as Vaani, a passionate songwriter dealing with Alzheimer's disease.

JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar

Su From So (Sept 9)

Su From So is a quirky comedy-drama marking the directorial debut of J. P. Thuminad. Set in the scenic coastal village of Marlur, Karnataka, the film follows Ashoka, a carefree youngster whose innocent crush spirals into chaos when villagers start believing he's possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. What begins as a harmless misunderstanding quickly snowballs into a string of hilarious misadventures, blending rural superstition with heartfelt humor.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 5 (Sept 9)

The hit murder-mystery, Only Murders in the Building returns for season 5 on September 9. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigate the murder of Lester, the Arconia’s longtime doorman. Their search for truth leads them into conflict with billionaires and mobsters. New cast members include Meryl Streep, Christoph Waltz, and Renée Zellweger.