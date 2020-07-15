Why Nithya Menen's Iron Lady Is Different From Other Jayalalithaa Biopics

J Jayalalithaa was one of the most powerful figures in Indian politics. Not only was she a big name in politicians but before that, she was even a talented actress. So how was Puratchi Thalaivi's journey from movies to Tamil Nadu Assembly? Soon after the demise of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, there was huge interest in bringing her life alive on the celluloid. The result was not one but five biopics of Jayalalithaa are in the making. We have already watched the web series Ramya Krishnan's Queen on MX player. The Sivagami from Baahubali drew a lot of appreciation for her role as Jaya in the biopic Queen.

Another biopic which is being much discussed is Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut's Thalaivi in which Aravind Swami plays the role of late Tamil actor-politician MGR.

One other movie is titled The Iron Lady directed by Priyadarshini. The maker has done extensive research on Jaya's life and also said to have seen the politician closely. So even though there are other biopics on J Jayalalithaa, the maker is keen on continuing her version as she wants to put forth her point of view. The movie will see Nithya Menen playing the actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The makers had already released the first look of the movie which has received a lot of rave reviews from moviebuffs. The first look of The Iron Lady had a tagline God often takes the form of humans with kindness.

Nithya is keen on playing the role even though she was skeptical in the beginning after she heard that there were other biopics in the making. However, when she saw how passionate the maker was in telling the story in her style, she completely wanted to go with it. This is exactly the reason why Nithya Menen is doing the Iron Lady biopic.