Why Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’ is more than just a film

As someone who left behind the corporate world to embrace organic farming, Vamsi often find himself reflecting on how much cinema and storytelling can shape lives. One film, in particular, stands out in his journey—Manthan, directed by the legendary ShyamBenegal. More than just a movie, Manthan represents a profound shift in the way Indian society viewed cooperatives, agriculture, and the power of collective effort. It’s a film that changed the course of his life and continues to inspire thousands of farmers.

When ShyamBenegal made Manthan in 1976, he was not just telling the story of a dairy cooperative; he was laying the foundation for a revolution in India’s rural economy. The film chronicles the story of the White Revolution, led by Dr.VergheseKurien, and its impact on the farmers of Gujarat. What’s remarkable about this film is not just the story it tells, but how it was made.

In 1975, when the idea for Manthan was pitched to Dr.Kurien, the founder of the Amul cooperative, he was initially skeptical. He didn’t see the connection between Hindi cinema and his work in the dairy industry. But ShyamBenegal, with his visionary thinking, saw an opportunity. Instead of seeking traditional funding for the film, Benegal and Kurien decided to do something unheard of—crowdfund the project. They asked 500,000 dairy farmers to donate just Rs. 2 each, and the result was nothing short of revolutionary.

The fact that 500,000 farmers pooled together their money to fund a Hindi film about their lives is a testament to the power of shared vision. This was the world’s first crowdfunded film, and it became a beacon of how collective effort can achieve what seemed impossible. The film, shot in just 45 days, not only brought attention to the cooperative movement but also united millions of farmers across India under a common cause. When the movie was released, those same farmers watched it together, in makeshift tents and village halls, reinforcing the idea of community and collective strength.

What ShyamBenegal and Manthan showed is that cinema isn’t just about entertainment—it can be a tool for social change. The movie’s success didn’t just end with the film’s release. Dr.Kurien took it a step further by distributing Manthan for free, sending it to hundreds of villages along with projectors. The message was clear: the cooperative model of milk production could transform the lives of farmers. And it did. Today, India is the world’s largest milk producer, with over 18 million farmers involved in dairy cooperatives, supporting millions of rural families.

For someone like Vamsi, who has transitioned from the corporate world to farming, this film holds a deep personal significance. It reminds the power of community, the importance of sustainable practices, and the role of grassroots movements in driving meaningful change. ShyamBenegal’s ability to craft a narrative that went beyond entertainment and touched the very soul of the rural economy is something that continues to inspire.

Directors like ShyamBenegal are essential to society because they see the bigger picture. They understand the role of cinema in shaping the future and can weave stories that address social issues while providing a voice to the marginalized. Manthan is a perfect example of how a filmmaker can use his craft to highlight issues that affect millions and bring about a lasting change. In a world where the commercial aspects of filmmaking often overshadow the social impact of cinema, we need more directors like ShyamBenegal—visionaries who don’t just tell stories but change lives.

As an organic farmer, Vamsi see the legacy of Manthan every day. The cooperative spirit that the film espoused has been instrumental in making rural economies self-sufficient. It’s a message that has been passed down through generations, and it continues to inspire. ShyamBenegal’s work is a reminder that film, when made with purpose and vision, has the power to change not just hearts but entire systems.