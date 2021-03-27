World Theatre Day: Let's remember these iconic theatre artists who excelled in Bollywood

World Theatre Day is celebrated across the Globe, which emphasises the importance of theatre arts that played an important role in the entertainment sector. Going by what the theatre is, it comprises of various forms of fine arts where the performers give a real experience of acting to the audience. Firstly, the day World Theatre Day was started in the year 1962 by International Theatre Institute to bring awareness to the art forms and the importance of theatre. The day focuses on enabling dance and theatre communities to promote their work on a broad scale.

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, we are here to collate Indian theatre artists who excelled in the mainstream entertainment industry.

Makarand Deshpande

One of the most versatile actors who forty plays under his belt. The most fascinating thing about him is that he looks quirky and different from conventional actors

Naseeruddin Shah

The Bollywood actor is the most sought-after actor for his excellent performance for the out-of-the-box characters. He shot to fame with the stage performances thus made his name as a theatre artist. He has won numerous awards in his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards.

Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla is most remembered with his popular character from the Kallu Mama in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya in 1998. However, he is reckoned with stage performances from 1984.

He has also written many plays and directed them as well.

Amrish Puri

The late actor who is known for his stupendous voice is seen in more than 400 films whose roots are from the theatre world. He got to fame after being acted in Prithvi theatre for Satyadev Dubey's writings.

Irrfan Khan

The late talented and versatile actor Irrfan Khan who left the world last year after undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumor is well known as a theatre artist. He had done his education at the National School of Drama and later went on to showcase his talent in Bollywood, Hollywood.