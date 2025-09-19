‘Ya Ali’ Fame Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away At 52 Due To Scuba Diving Mishap

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has tragically passed away at the age of 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The incident occurred while he was participating in the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. The three day festival was supposed to begin today, September 19th.

According to reports, Zubeen experienced breathing difficulties underwater during the dive, lost consciousness, and was immediately rescued from the sea. He was rushed to a local hospital and admitted to the ICU, but despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries.

The news has sent shockwaves across Assam and the Indian music community. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow, calling Zubeen "one of Assam’s favourite sons," and praising his unique ability to connect with the people through his music.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal also extended his condolences and acknowledged Zubeen’s immense contribution to Assamese culture.

Zubeen Garg was a legendary figure in Indian music, known for his versatility across languages including Assamese, Telugu, Nepali, Hindi and Bengali. He rose to national fame with the hit song Ya Ali from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, and remained a celebrated voice in both mainstream and regional music for decades. His sudden demise has left a deep void in the cultural landscape of India, and tributes continue to pour in from fans and fellow artists alike.

Zubeen is survived by his wife Garima Garg.