Yash Puri shines in ‘Citadel - Honey Bunny,’ thank Samantha & makers

Emerging actor Yash Puri, known for his performances in films like Alanti Sitralu, Shaakuntalam, Cheppalani Undi, and Happy Ending, has made a mark with his significant role in the web series Citadel - Honey Bunny. Produced by the acclaimed director duo Raj and DK, the series stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles and has received an overwhelming response since its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Yash Puri plays a pivotal role in this highly anticipated series, which has been praised for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Taking to social media, Yash shared his excitement about being part of the project, calling it a milestone in his acting career.

Expressing gratitude, Yash thanked writer Sita Menon for trusting him with the role, actress Samantha for her unwavering support, and directors Raj and DK for their exceptional guidance. He also expressed his admiration for sharing the screen with powerhouse performers Samantha and Varun Dhawan, describing the experience as invaluable.

Yash’s performance in Citadel - Honey Bunny has garnered attention, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the industry. Reports suggest that the young actor has several promising projects in the pipeline, hinting at an exciting phase ahead in his career.

With Citadel - Honey Bunny continuing to receive applause, Yash Puri’s journey seems to be on an upward trajectory, leaving fans eager to see more from this talented actor.