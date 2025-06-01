Young Hero Narne Nithin’s "Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru" – Set for a Worldwide Release on June 6

Young and energetic actor Narne Nithin, who entered the film industry as the brother-in-law of Jr. NTR, has been consistently delivering hits and earning recognition for his acting skills. With a growing fan base and strong performances, he has carved out a space for himself in the hearts of the audience.

Now, under the direction of National Award-winning director Satish Vegesna, known for "Shatamanam Bhavati", Nithin is coming to audiences with his latest film "Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru", releasing worldwide on June 6. Actress Sampada plays the female lead. The film is produced by Chintapalli Ramarao under the banner of Sri Vedakshara Movies. It is crafted as a youthful action entertainer with all commercial elements and is set to hit a record number of theatres.

The trailer was today launched in Hyderabad at a grand event. The event was attended by director Satish Vegesna, producer Chintapalli Ramarao, co-producer Subbareddy, director-producer Rajesh Putra, music director Kailesh Menon, Raghu Kunche, Racha Ravi, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, director Satish Vegesna said:

“Thank you to everyone who made the songs and trailer of ‘Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru’ a success. There’s a dialogue in the film by Naresh garu — ‘Success is about conquering ourselves.’ That’s the concept we built the movie around. Nithin has performed brilliantly, starting off like the boy next door and transforming into an action hero. Heroine Sampada will also captivate the audience.

My films usually have many characters, just like our families have many members. Similarly, my stories reflect that dynamic. Through my movies, I always try to highlight overlooked aspects of life — and ‘Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru’ is one such attempt. This film won’t disappoint. It stands out in every way. Our technical team worked very hard, but success ultimately depends on your support. We hope you’ll support the film when it releases in theatres on June 6.”

Producer Chintapalli Ramarao added:

“We aimed to create a big commercial hit with Narne Nithin and Satish Vegesna’s combination. Nithin has been delivering back-to-back hits with youthful entertainers. ‘Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru’ is a unique family entertainer set in a rural backdrop. Director Satish Vegesna has crafted it with a large cast and high production values, staying true to Jr. NTR’s faith in this story.

We are confident that this film will be another super hit for Nithin, much like his earlier hits ‘MAD’ and ‘Awe’. We're eagerly looking forward to June 6, when the film hits the screens.”

Cast:

Narne Nithin, Sampada, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Raghu Kunche, Praveen, Racha Ravi, Saryu, Ramya, Priya Machiraju, Bhadram, Anand, Jabardasth Nagi, and others.

Technical Crew:

Music: Kailash Menon

Cinematography: Damu Narravula

Editing: Madhu

Lyrics: Srimani

Publicity Design: Eshwar

PRO: B. Veerababu

Presented by: Rangapuram Raghavendra, Murali Krishna Chintalapati

Executive Producers: CH. V. Sharma, Rajeev Kumar

Co-Producer: M. Subbareddy

Producer: Chintapalli Ramarao

Writer & Director: Satish Vegesna