Zubeen Garg Demise: Assam CM Orders Second Post-Mortem, Voice to Be Digitally Preserved

The sudden demise of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has left fans across the state and beyond in deep mourning. In the wake of widespread public demand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a second post-mortem of the late singer will be conducted on Tuesday to ensure complete transparency.

Although CM Sarma said that he was personally opposed to the idea initially, but after consulting with Zubeen Garg’s family including Garima Saikia Garg, who expressed no objection to conducting another post-mortem; he agreed.

The procedure is scheduled for around 7-7:30 AM. After that, Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will be brought to Sarusajai Stadium, then later taken to Kamarkuchi-Hatimura near Sonapur (on the outskirts of Guwahati) for the last rites.

Preserving a Voice for Eternity

Alongside the investigation, efforts are also being made to digitally preserve Zubeen Garg’s voice to safeguard it from AI-driven misuse. Musician and longtime collaborator Manas Robin revealed that a unique digital signature will be created for Garg’s recordings.

"With technology making massive strides, especially with AI-generated software, it is very much possible that Zubeen’s voice samples taken from the internet could be used by other singers/performers as their own in the future," Robin told PTI at Sarusajai stadium, where lakhs gathered to pay homage on Monday.

This technology will help verify the authenticity of his vocals in the future and prevent unauthorized manipulation, such as deepfake audio generation or fake performances attributed to the singer.

A Cultural Legacy

Zubeen Garg, often hailed as the voice of Assam, was more than just a singer- he was a cultural icon who transcended music, acting, and activism. His untimely death has sparked an unprecedented response from fans, with thousands gathering across Assam to pay their respects.