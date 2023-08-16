Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Just In
Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- A woman's arrest in the murder of an 11-year-old boy in west Delhi unveils a chilling motive—her perception of the child as an obstacle to her relationship with his father.
- Amidst a disturbing sequence of events, she strangled the boy while he slept, prompting an intensive police investigation that led to her capture after days of pursuit.
A woman has been apprehended in connection with the shocking murder of an 11-year-old boy in the western part of Delhi. The authorities have disclosed that Puja Kumari, a 24-year-old, has confessed to the heinous act, citing her belief that the child, named Divyansh, was obstructing her plans to marry his father.
The disturbing sequence of events leading to this tragic incident began with Puja Kumari's romantic involvement with Jitendra, the father of the young victim. The two individuals began cohabiting in 2019, but their relationship took a turn three years later when Jitendra decided to return to his wife and son.
This abrupt change in circumstances had a profound impact on Puja's emotions, reportedly triggering her anger and distress.
On August 10th, Puja approached a mutual acquaintance, seeking information about the location of Jitendra's residence in Inderpuri. Subsequently, upon reaching the house, she discovered the door to be ajar, and she found the boy sleeping soundly on the bed. The house was unoccupied at that moment.
As recounted by law enforcement officials, Puja Kumari proceeded to strangle the unsuspecting boy while he was asleep. Following the horrendous act, she concealed his lifeless body inside a storage bed, after displacing the clothes originally packed within it.
The West Delhi police successfully identified the suspect through footage captured by various CCTV cameras. However, locating Puja proved to be a challenging task, as she had distanced herself from her parents' residence.
Undeterred, the police initiated a meticulous search by reviewing footage from approximately 300 CCTV cameras dispersed throughout Inderpuri and adjacent areas, encompassing Ranhola, Nihal Vihar, and Rishal Garden along the Najafgarh-Nangloi road.
Although she repeatedly changed her hiding spots, the police managed to discern that Puja was still within the vicinity. This dynamic investigation eventually culminated in her capture after a rigorous three-day pursuit.
The heart-wrenching case sheds light on the complexities of human emotions and the tragic consequences that can arise from them. The authorities are now working to ensure justice is served for the innocent life that was lost in this deeply distressing incident.