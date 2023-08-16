Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son

A woman has been apprehended in connection with the shocking murder of an 11-year-old boy in the western part of Delhi. The authorities have disclosed that Puja Kumari, a 24-year-old, has confessed to the heinous act, citing her belief that the child, named Divyansh, was obstructing her plans to marry his father.



The disturbing sequence of events leading to this tragic incident began with Puja Kumari's romantic involvement with Jitendra, the father of the young victim. The two individuals began cohabiting in 2019, but their relationship took a turn three years later when Jitendra decided to return to his wife and son.

This abrupt change in circumstances had a profound impact on Puja's emotions, reportedly triggering her anger and distress.

On August 10th, Puja approached a mutual acquaintance, seeking information about the location of Jitendra's residence in Inderpuri. Subsequently, upon reaching the house, she discovered the door to be ajar, and she found the boy sleeping soundly on the bed. The house was unoccupied at that moment.

As recounted by law enforcement officials, Puja Kumari proceeded to strangle the unsuspecting boy while he was asleep. Following the horrendous act, she concealed his lifeless body inside a storage bed, after displacing the clothes originally packed within it.

The West Delhi police successfully identified the suspect through footage captured by various CCTV cameras. However, locating Puja proved to be a challenging task, as she had distanced herself from her parents' residence.

Undeterred, the police initiated a meticulous search by reviewing footage from approximately 300 CCTV cameras dispersed throughout Inderpuri and adjacent areas, encompassing Ranhola, Nihal Vihar, and Rishal Garden along the Najafgarh-Nangloi road.

Although she repeatedly changed her hiding spots, the police managed to discern that Puja was still within the vicinity. This dynamic investigation eventually culminated in her capture after a rigorous three-day pursuit.

The heart-wrenching case sheds light on the complexities of human emotions and the tragic consequences that can arise from them. The authorities are now working to ensure justice is served for the innocent life that was lost in this deeply distressing incident.