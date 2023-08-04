Live
Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
There cannot be a greater service to humanity than giving life to another person. It is important to recognise and appreciate the contribution of all the people who have been a part of this endeavour: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the government has taken several steps for increasing organ donations in the country.
The minister made the remarks while addressing the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony here.
According to a statement, the ceremony was held to felicitate the donor families for their decision of donating organs of their loved ones, to spread awareness on deceased organ donation and to recognise the contribution of medical professionals working in the field of organ donation and transplantation by awarding them.
“There cannot be a greater service to humanity than giving life to another person. It is important to recognise and appreciate the contribution of all the people who have been a part of this endeavour,” Mandaviya said.
The minister further said that around 5,000 people came forward to donate their organs in 2013 while now, there are over 15,000 organ donors annually.
Leave duration for organ donors have been increased from 30 days to 60 days, age limitations of 65 years have been removed and the process of organ donation has been further streamlined, he said, adding that the government is “committed to bring in more policies and reforms to popularise organ donation in the country”.
The minister, while felicitating donor families for their contribution towards saving lives, also encouraged others to spread awareness on organ donation.
During the programme, Mandaviya launched the eCARe portal (e-clearance of afterlife remains) of the International Health division of the Health Ministry to streamline and expedite the process of transporting human remains to India from different countries.
He also launched an e-news letter of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) during the ceremony.