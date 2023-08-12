  • Menu
State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur

New Delhi: Expressing anguish over the manner in which women were subjected to grave atrocities in Manipur, the Supreme Court has said that mobs use sexual violence to send a message of subordination to the other community and the state is bound to stop this.

The court also asked the three-member committee of retired judges constituted by it to inquire into the nature of violence against women that occurred in Manipur from May 4. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said subjecting women to sexual crimes and violence is completely unacceptable and constitutes a grave violation of the constitutional values of dignity, personal liberty and autonomy.

