Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found Under Bed In Delhi Home, Husband Suspected Of Murder

A day after the disappearance of a 35-year-old woman, her lifeless body was discovered concealed beneath a bed in her residence in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi, on a Sunday evening, according to informed police sources. Authorities suspect that her husband, who is currently on the run, may be responsible for her murder.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey, identified the victim as Draupadi Devi, and her husband is known as Sunil Kumar, a mason by trade.

Tirkey disclosed that the gruesome discovery was made by Devi's 15-year-old daughter and their landlord, who promptly alerted the police. The woman's lifeless body was found lying face down under the bed, with a scarf tightly wound around her neck, and she had sustained a head injury.

Devi's daughter, who was from her previous marriage and is a 10th-grade student, had shared lunch with her mother on Saturday and then visited a friend. Upon returning in the evening, she encountered her stepfather, Kumar, outside their locked house. He informed the girl that her mother had locked the house and left without informing her, stating that he would go search for her. This account was based on the girl's statement to the police.

When the girl returned later that night and found the house still locked, she tried to call Kumar, but his phone was switched off. As a result, she sought assistance from a neighbor. On Sunday evening, as the house remained locked, she contacted the landlord to obtain spare keys because she needed her school uniform for the upcoming Monday. When the landlord opened the door, the horrifying discovery was made, revealing the lifeless body of Draupadi Devi.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that Devi and Kumar had frequent altercations, with neighbors attesting to their daily arguments. Recently, Kumar had become suspicious of Devi having an extramarital affair, which had been a primary cause of their ongoing disputes, according to Tirkey.

A murder case has been officially registered, and police teams are actively searching for Kumar, who remains at large. A post-mortem examination has been carried out, and initial findings suggest that Draupadi Devi's cause of death was strangulation.