A successful ‘Parisodhana’ with face masks

Covid-19 pandemic has played a havoc role for humans across the globe. The first line of defence against the prevailing situation have been sanitisers, face masks and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Masks have been recommended by WHO as well to protect against and limit the spread of Covid-19. N95 face masks, especially, have been considered more effective in reducing the transmission of Covid-19 virus from an infected person to a non-infected one.

But the usage of N95 face masks prove to be uncomfortable for many and are mostly non- washable. Parisodhana Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was supported partly by BIRAC and IKP Knowledge Park, under the Fast-Track Covid-19 fund to develop hybrid multiple face masks, SHG-95 (Billion Social Masks). These 'Made in India' face masks provide high particulate (>90%) and bacterial filtration efficiency (>99%). (Those who question either Indians' efficiency or the 'Make in India' idea should revisit their views once).

The face masks so developed ensure high breathability, have comfortable ear loops, and are convenient to be used even in tropical conditions since they are prepared from purely hand weaved cotton contact materials. A special filtration layer is an added advantage. The cost of these hand washable and reusable face masks has been estimated as below Rs 75 per piece by the company, making it affordable for the general public as well.

With around 1,45,000 plus units sold, this initiative, which is also funded by Grand Challenges Canada, has been designed to meet the demands in times of Covid-19 while improving the livelihoods of many Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The founders of Parisodhana Technologies Pvt. Ltd. envisioned to create solutions to problems faced by mankind through utilising applied research and affordable product development.

It is remarkable that the silent work done by the Biotechnology (DBT) keeps on enhancing and improving the development of biotechnology in India, via its growth and application in agriculture, healthcare, animal sciences, environment, and industry.

Those working here are not celebrated as in the private sector and really are low profile. It is just their commitment to technology and the country that works wonders. A not-for-profit Section 8, Schedule B, Public Sector Enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) acts as an interface agency to improve and encourage the evolving biotechnology industry to execute strategic research and development activities in context to Nation's product development needs. Parisodhana Technologies Pvt Ltd is currently aimed at developing products related to healthcare and wellness.

The team has an added advantage of its global exposure and training at premier institutes to solve problems as per the Indian context. It was registered as a private limited company in June 2016 from Hyderabad, India (yet another feather in the cap of Techbad aka Hyderabad).

Covid-19 is here to stay and we cannot escape it. It seems to have the capacity to come back to us - rather we have the capacity to go to it maybe - every time. Whenever it comes, it comes back stronger and deadlier.

As has repeatedly been said "mask, sanitizer and social distancing' are the new mantras to ward off the virus as it keeps demanding greater hygiene, cleanliness and sterilization in our lives. Well, done DBT!