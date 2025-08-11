Air Force chief’s statement should have come earlier

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh’s recent revelation that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had downed six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets and one large transport or surveillance aircraft has arrived surprisingly late in the day. While on the one hand, the disclosure brings to light a significant operational success, on the other it comes at a time when the political and diplomatic environment surrounding the conflict has already been saturated with contrasting and competing narratives. Operation Sindoor and its aftermath have been so thoroughly politicised—both within India and on the global firmament—that any fresh announcement is bound to be dissected through political, rather than purely strategic, lenses. Defence analysts, retired military personnel and security commentators will now pore over every detail of the statement, attempting to link it to wider narratives of the conflict. That, in some ways, will be unfortunate. This is because the most important fact is simple: India achieved an unequivocal and resounding victory in the Operation. This triumph was not just a matter of tallying enemy aircraft downed.

It marked the culmination of strategic planning, technical superiority, disciplined execution, and the morale of the armed forces. The results speak for themselves, and they should be celebrated as such. Yet, the timing and nature of the announcement risk overshadowing these achievements. At the core of the problem lies a broader tendency within the Narendra Modi government: a deep reluctance to share timely, clear, and comprehensive information with the public. While operational secrecy is vital during the conduct of military actions—especially those involving high-stakes engagements with a nuclear-armed neighbour—there is a fine line between necessary discretion and prolonged opacity. In the absence of official, detailed accounts, speculation fills the void. The information vacuum is then exploited by political opponents at home, international commentators abroad, and, most problematically, by adversaries who use selective leaks and distortions to shape perceptions in their favour. In the case of Operation Sindoor, the initial silence allowed a range of interpretations—some exaggerated, others dismissive—to flourish. This not only muddied the waters for the general public but also deprived India a full strategic benefit of shaping the narrative early.

Military successes, particularly those of this magnitude, have an impact far beyond the battlefield. They influence deterrence calculations, strengthen diplomatic positioning, and boost domestic morale. By withholding details for so long, the government may have inadvertently diluted some of these advantages. Moreover, in the age of instant communication and real-time battlefield imagery, delayed disclosures inevitably appear defensive or politically motivated. The public, conditioned by both modern media and previous official narratives of military action, expects swift and authentic communication, especially after decisive victories. When such communication is absent, even unassailable achievements risk being reframed as questionable or exaggerated. The politicisation of Operation Sindoor has also played directly into this dynamic. On the domestic front, ruling party supporters have hailed it as another example of the government’s resolve, while Opposition figures have either downplayed its significance or questioned the credibility of the claims. What should have been a moment of unambiguous celebration for the armed forces risks being reduced to yet another talking point in a polarised debate. For victories are not only won in combat; they are also won in how they are remembered and understood. In that arena, timely truth is a potent weapon.