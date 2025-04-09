Congess’ move for genuine revival lacks depth

As with every organisational meeting of the AICC, expectations are once again high that the top leadership will undertake meaningful reforms—from top level to district-level units. The party’s younger cadre hopes that the revival of the Congress will begin from Gujarat, a state that holds significant electoral weight in the upcoming political cycle.

On Tuesday, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal announced that the Congress would undergo a “massive organisational reshuffle,” as the party’s senior leaders convened and pledged to follow the path of social justice espoused by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

But this raises an important question: Will the Congress genuinely embrace the ideals of Sardar Patel—who stood firmly against alcohol consumption, untouchability, caste discrimination, and in favour of women’s empowerment? Patel emphasised the importance of a strong civil service—the “steel frame” of India—as essential to good governance and national development. Can the Congress demonstrate the same clarity of purpose and courage that Patel once did? Or will the AICC deliberations again descend into blame games and internal power struggles?

Though Venugopal claimed sweeping changes at the district level and a possible reshuffle of general secretaries and state in-charges, there is no clear sign of efforts to promote young leaders or initiate reforms at the top. Instead, the party appears more inclined to elevate Priyanka Gandhi to a more prominent and defined role.

Equally unclear is whether the party intends to craft a new and compelling narrative to challenge the BJP, especially ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections this year and key battles in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam in 2026. Although the AICC session has been branded “Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh”, there seems to be more internal Sangharsh than any real strategic battle against the BJP.

Tuesday’s speeches make it clear the Congress will continue with its familiar narrative centered on violence, communalism, and criticism of Sanatan Dharma, accusing the BJP of plunging the nation into a climate of hatred. In a resolution passed during the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, the party condemned the “make-believe confrontation” and “mischievously professed division” between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, calling it part of a deliberate web of lies.

Congress also seeks to position Rahul Gandhi as a champion of social justice and a guardian of the Constitution and democracy. Yet, notably absent was any mention of moving away from the politics of appeasement.

Not just that, Rahul’s comment that some people say Samvidhan was written in 1947 but it is 1000 years old has left everyone bewildered. His cheer leaders are defending it is being defended that what he meant was the constitution has incorporated philosophy of several saints like Gurunanak, Kabir and other social workers. It leaves people more confused now. Neither was the Constitution written in 194, nor are teachings of Gurunanak or Kabir a thousand years old. Gurunanak was born about 556 years back and Kabir was born 627 years back not 1000 years. How long will such bloomers continue.

Tuesday’s deliberations did little to inspire confidence that the party is gearing up for a genuine revival—inside or outside Parliament. For any real political resurgence, a clearly defined roadmap is essential. At present, Congress appears unable to mount a strong challenge to the BJP-led NDA on its own.

The party continues to suffer from a lack of dynamic leadership—not only at the top but also at the state and district levels. After a decade of electoral setbacks, the Congress has lost significant ground and cannot hope to emerge as a formidable force in isolation. Its dependence on the INDIA bloc is apparent, yet the AICC session offered no clarity on how the party plans to strengthen coordination and unity within the alliance.