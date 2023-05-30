Even pragmatic Naidu plumps for DBTs

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) are here to stay. With every party vying to outsmart the rivals, even the TDP thought it fit to flip for it in its bid to capture power from the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. However, this is not the first time DBTs are being deliberated upon by the TDP leadership. Chandrababu Naidu talked of it long ago. Over a period, the ground reality has changed. Today everyone talks of it.

These are the same governments that talk of their commitment to developmental goals which mean more jobs and yet, promise unemployment doles to the youth and women. Free electricity, free bus travel, free gas cylinders and monthly doles to several sections have become common. Perhaps, the YSRCP government has beaten them in the game being unmindful of its impact on the finances. It is not just the Prime Minister who advises against the ‘revadi’ system but also the NITI Aayog.

Prudence is being advised by several economists. Everyone knows that unhinged and unlimited DBTs without proper economic planning are dangerous to the country. The world itself is still reeling under the impact of Covid-19 and in addition the Ukraine conflict has come as disastrous. Yet, we have not learnt our lessons. It is against this background that the TDP, too, has fallen for it in its manifesto. A part-manifesto was released at the TDP’s ‘Mahanadu’ at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. The first part of its manifesto - the second half to be released later - is known as ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (Guarantee for Future).

The TDP manifesto laid emphasis on schemes for women and farmers, along with youth and Backward Classes (BC). Under the Mahashakti scheme, Naidu announced that Rs 1,500 would be deposited every month in the bank accounts of girls who attain 18 years of age. They will receive the aid till they turn 59. Under the Talli Vandanam scheme, Rs 15,000 per year would be deposited in the bank accounts of mothers for every child’s education. Free RTC bus travel for women is also on cards. The erstwhile Deepam scheme will be introduced with three free cylinders for annum to each household. Farmers are to get Rs 20,000 per annum and the jobless youth, a relief of Rs 3,000 per month.

The dilemma of Naidu is perfectly understood. Even with all these, he cannot outsmart Jagan who introduced many more welfare schemes. Naidu’s manifesto sounds more balanced as it does not sound like introducing “segment-wise vote catching plan’ as his counterpart has done. This may not be sufficient to take on Jagan in the next elections for Naidu. As everyone knows Naidu is certainly not a careless administrator. He understands the limitations of the CM chair too in this regard. The residual State of Andhra Pradesh is lagging in several sectors and its performance is not spectacular in any field. Its revenues have touched rock bottom and revival of its economy is the real challenge for any administrator. Whimsical approach which has denied it even a proper working

Capital under the current regime has made the State a laughing stock in the world. Money transfers cannot replace good governance. Naidu knows better and hence is being pragmatic even in the promises.