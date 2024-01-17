It is time all religions and communities understand what the meaning of Secularism in its real terms is. Secularism does not mean that the majority section of the people or the government keep away from celebrations of some important events. The Chief Ministers, Prime Minister and other leaders take part in major events like Ramlila during Dussehra and Xmas celebrations during Christmas and Ramzan celebrations.

No Hindu objects to any government or leader participating in Ramzan or Christmas celebrations. Then why should AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi feel bad when Delhi Government announced that it would organise chanting of Sundara Kand? How can anyone claim that God belong to one party or community whether it is Ram or Allah or Jesus.

When will even learned politicians stop looking at historical events like consecration of Ram Temple from narrow political and religious angle? Well it appears the Owaisi is of the view that by boycotting participation in the consecration of Ram Temple as Congress and bloc INDIA members are doing, they can defeat Modi. Fantastic day dreaming.

Modi can be defeated if all parties can first unite, show they are one by entering into seat sharing without any infighting and win the confidence of the people and make them believe that what the BJP led NDA government had done in last 10 years had led to great loss to the country and the people. But the bloc INDIA has so far not been able to set its own house in order and now they hardly have time to achieve their target.

Owaisi may not be happy because of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. But have they not been using it for electoral gains? So what is the difference between them and the BJP which they alleges was using Ayodhya temple issue for electoral gains. Is it not hypocrisy?

There are many things one need to learn from other muslims who are not leaders but are real human beings and real secularists who believe, Kya Hindu, kya Musalman, sabse pehle insaan. Take fore example Faiz Khan of Muslim Rashtriya Manch. He said, to go to Haj or Ayodhya, or to visit Ajmer Dargah one does not require physical invitation. The thought and inspiration to visit those place come from God himself. Form may be different name may be different but God is one.

Here is another person Shabnam Shaikh. She is a young Muslim woman living in Mumbai, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram. Her faith in Lord Ram is strong since she believes that the world brims with people who worship him regardless of their religion or location. This does not mean she does not perform Namaz or does not have faith in her religion. She is a devout muslim but at the same time she feels that God is one.

Mohammad Sharif, a Padma Sri recipient and an Ayodhya-based social activist who is popularly known as Sharif Chacha has been performing the last rites of unclaimed Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for almost three decades. The Octogenarian Chacha is a real example of true secularism. He too wants to visit the ceremony but is unable to do so because of hill age and ill health.

The wen have Iqbal Ansari who was a litigant in the Ayodhya case. His father Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, died at the age of 95 in 2016, after which the son started pursuing the case in the court. Once the judgement came, he exhibited his positive attitude and true colour of secularism. He has received the invitation and he decided to attend the event and gift a copy of Ramacharitmanas to Prime Minister. See his positive attitude which should be a real lesson and eye opener to all the leaders who claim they are secular but fan hatred between different religions and communities. What Ayodhya now needs is development and should witness a new beginning and the dispute in the name of religion should end, he said. Hats off to such real genuine secularists.