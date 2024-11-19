Manipur Relapses Into Internecine Bloodletting

The recrudescence of violence in in the sensitive northeaster border state of Manipur is quite disturbing, to say the least. The lull in violence since the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) meetings with Meiteis and Kukis representatives in August was shattered by fierce clashes between the ethnic groups and also between security forces and rioters. Restoration of AFSPA, imposition of curfews and suspension of internet and intense patrolling marked the week for a state simmering for a long.

The situation is so dire that a vexed NPP (National People’s Party) chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma pulled out his party from the BJP-led coalition, and even withdrew support to the BJP government. He accused the Biren Singh government of total failure to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. NPP holds 7 MLA seats, BJP 32, Congress & others 21. Clearly, there is no threat to the government.

If the double engine Sarkar in the state and at the centre had acted with alacrity to assuage the feelings of tribal communities, mainly, Kuki-Zo, who first took to agitations over a year ago, the situation could not have come to such a pass. Kukis were enraged over possible extension of certain benefits including land rights in their protected areas to the majority Meiteis. After the Manipur High Court directed the state on 20 April 2023 to consider the request of Meiteis to be included in the ST, agitations erupted in hilly districts. It soon spiralled into a major conflagration, triggering ethnic cleansing, claiming hundreds of lives, forcing mass migrations. Thousands remain displaced from their homes. Heavy deployment of central forces, even the Army, could not quell the riots.

In August this year, the clashes seemed to escalate to a new high and saw use of even drones to drop bombs on rival settlements. With alarm bells ringing louder than ever in Delhi, a meeting of Kuki and Meitei legislators was convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi to find a way to peace. In a much welcome gesture, both groups responded, but sat separately with MHA officials to put across their concerns and demands. They seemed open to a direct dialogue, raising hopes for a joint call for peace in the state. As such, it is very disquieting that violence erupted yet again.

With militant groups taking reins on both sides, dictating terms to people’s representatives, and even carrying out attacks on residences of MLAs, ministers and even the house of Chief Minister, it is incumbent on the highest echelons of the Central government not to let any minute pass without striving for return peace to the valley. Exigencies demand it.

Fortunately for the nation, Nagas, another major ethnic group in Manipur, are keeping off the conflict, though they too want a separate administration in their areas. Their participation would have led to a case of neighbour against neighbour, posing a grave threat of Balkanisation to the state bordering Myanmar. India’s rivals would love to fuel separatist tendencies.

The situation calls for none other than PM Narendra Modi’s personal initiative to bring about any rapprochement between the rival groups. It needs nothing less of the time and efforts he is investing for global peace.

Only he can provide a healing touch to the festering wounds of a blood-stained state, and pull it back from the brink of total lawlessness. This realisation seems to dawn on the LoP in LS, Rahul Gandhi, too, who for once set aside politics and fervently urged the PM to dash off to Imphal to assure the masses and bring about peace sooner than later.