Push gender equality through sports

Day nine at Tokyo Olympics proved to be a happier one as the tally of medals won by India has gone up to three and, interestingly, all the three medals have been won by women athletes. While the first medal (Silver) was won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, on day eight, boxer Lovlina Boroghain assured a bronze and on day nine, ace shuttler PV Sindhu who happens to be a Telugu bidda has won laurels for India at the quadrennial Summer Games by defeating He Bing Jiao of China.

It is a matter of pride for the nation in general and Telugu states in particular that PV Sindhu has created history and has become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals consecutively, and ensured that her name will be written in bold letters in the annals of Indian sporting history.

Since losing the Rio Olympics final, Sindhu has risen to become one of the most consistent female players in badminton. She might not have been at the top of the BWF rankings ever but has made her presence felt in almost all the top tournaments, in the last five years. Though her defeat in singles on day eight had dashed the hopes of seeing Sindhu go one better than her silver in 2016 Olympic games, it was nice to see her regain her self-confidence and start on an aggressive note which ensured that she does not commit the mistakes that crept in the previous day. The smash shots did not bother her on day nine. Sindhu was off the blocks and took a 4-0 lead in the first game. She kept a sizeable lead over her opponent with some great display of attack and defence, as she went up to 18-11.

Women winning three medals, is something that needs to be looked from a different angle by the political executive. Routine congratulatory messages, the winners meeting Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of respective states, and some felicitations are not enough. The politicians who do not get tired of talking about women empowerment and think that distribution of sewing machines or doling some cash benefits is empowerment of women should think bigger. Instead of washing off hands by implementing direct cash benefit schemes, they should at least now realise that its high time they created good sports infrastructure in all states, including two- and three-tier cities, identify the sports potential among girl child and encourage them by imparting necessary training. This will help India to be among the countries which bag many more medals in international events.

It is imperative to foster gender equality in sports by zealously encouraging women and girls to take to sports by creating conducive environment and adequate amenities. Sports instil teamwork, self-reliance and other such traits as help overcome gender stereotypes as well as restraining social mores. Let our girl children become role models and rise as equals to men in all fields. It's time to give slogans like Nari Shakti and be practical in approach. It's time to give up vote-bank politics and focus on putting the country on a higher pedestal globally. Hope the politicians will listen to Jan ki Baat.