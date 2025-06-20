The US should go for recalibrated South Asia policy

US President Donald Trump seems to have become obsessed with his role as a dealmaker and peacemaker. In the run-up to the presidential poll, he promised to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. To his credit, he has made a lot of effort but without much success. Evidently, he wants to bolster his image as a peacemaker by taking credit for brokering a ‘ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan. Facts suggest otherwise.

To begin with, India’s objective was limited: it just wanted to attack the terrorist network in Pakistan. It did that; Pakistan retaliated but was soundly thrashed, resulting in considerable losses to its airbases. Islamabad and Rawalpindi both realized that any escalation would be costly and dangerous for them, so they requested a cessation of hostilities, which India agreed to. The reason was simple: hostilities, let alone war, were not on India’s agenda. This is much different from Israel’s war against Iran: Tel Aviv wants regime change in Tehran.

Trump’s repeated claims of bringing peace to the Indian subcontinent - and the moral equivalence implicit in his statements - have been deeply painful to India. They have also tarnished the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the reason that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently said, “President Trump enquired [in his 35-minute phone conversation] if Prime Minister Modi could stop over in the US on his way back from Canada. Due to prior commitments, Prime Minister Modi expressed his inability to do so. Both leaders agreed to make efforts to meet in the near future”. Declining the invitation was a snub enough, but Trump seems unrelenting in his claims.

Apparently, this is because for Trump, politics and diplomacy can sometimes become personal. His family’s involvement in the crypto business has a Pakistan connection. Further, Pakistan army chief Asim Munir’s statement that Trump should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize appears to have earned him dinner at the White House.

To be sure, Trump is doing a good job for his country by deregulating the economy, securing its borders, augmenting energy production, supporting free speech, and combating the toxic effects of the radical Left on campuses. He can do better by improving ties with India, the world’s largest democracy, and downgrading relations with Pakistan, the world’s biggest engine of terror.

Trump must deepen the United States’ strategic partnership with India - the world’s largest democracy - and decisively reassess America’s long-standing. India, with its population of over 1.4 billion, a robust and growing economy, a vibrant democratic system, and a commitment to the rule of law, is an indispensable ally for the United States in the 21st century.

The two countries share a common interest in promoting peace, regional stability, free trade, and a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is also a key partner in critical areas such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and defense collaboration. Strengthening ties with New Delhi would allow Trump to align US foreign policy with the values of freedom and democracy, while counterbalancing the growing influence of authoritarian powers such as China.

Concomitantly, downgrading relations with Pakistan would send a strong message that the United States no longer tolerates duplicity in its partnerships. A recalibrated South Asia policy - one that rewards integrity and punishes duplicity - would mark his evolution from a smart dealmaker to a genuine statesman.