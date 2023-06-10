Trudeau’s flirtation with Khalistanis continues

The celebration of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination in Canada’s Brampton has triggered massive outrage. Canadian MP Chandra Arya has demanded action by the Justin Trudeau-led government following reports of a parade featuring a tableau depicting the assassination of former Indian PM.

The parade is said to be part of the celebrations of Operation Blue Star whose 39th anniversary was observed on June 6. Canada loves its Khalistanis. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the same guy, if you remember, who flaunted his ‘terror’ connections during his New Delhi visit in 2018. Trudeau’s then visit itself was a troubled one due to several issues. India was not happy with his attitude. A convicted Khalistani terrorist had been invited to an official dinner reception in New Delhi and photographed with the leader’s wife then. Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, had even been photographed with Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. Already stung by a perceived snub to Trudeau because of his government’s soft stance on pro-Khalistan elements, Canadian authorities said the invitation extended to Indo-Canadian businessman Jaspal Atwal had been ‘rescinded.’

The effort to appease Indians was not an honest one as Trudeau continued his flirting with the Khalistanis even more intensely and seriously. “This individual (Jaspal Atwal) should never have been invited to any event on the program, and his invitation has been rescinded. We are in the process of looking into how this occurred,” the media quoted Canada PMO as saying at that point.

Trudeau often lectures India on democracy, peace and rule of law but refuses to peep into his own backyard. He can’t be otherwise as his very political existence is dependent on Khalistani support. His government will fall if the Sikhs don’t vote for him. And he presumes that Khalistanis command the entire Sikh community votes. Sikhs in Canada did not vote for his pro-Khalistani attitude. He is no different from our own politicians who appease the minorities to any extent to secure their votes. It is high time that our government took some effective measures to put the Canadians in place. The dumb-head Prime Minister of Canada requires some real schooling.

The Canadian MP slamming the radicals said, “Khalistan supporters in Canada have reached a new low with a despicable float in a recent Brampton parade. The float celebrated the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with her cutout in white saree soaked in blood and cutouts of her bodyguard turned killers brandishing and pointing guns.” He highlighted that Canada doesn’t stand by such acts. Tolerating the glorification of violence and public promotion of hate goes against everything the country believes in, he said, and added that Khalistan supporters have crossed a line and “Canada should and must respond.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Frankly, we are at a loss to understand, other than the requirements of vote bank politics, why anybody would do this. I think there is a bigger underlying issue about the space given to separatists, extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada.” Perhaps, it is time the Indian government reminds Trudeau that he could concede Khalistan in his own country if his love for their cause is so dear to him.