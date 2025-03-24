Urgent need for judicial reforms, transparency and accountability

The recent controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma’s case has once again highlighted the urgent need for greater transparency within the judiciary. Legal luminaries such as Dushyant Dave and Harish Salve, along with various Bar Associations, emphasise that the judiciary, as the guardian of constitutional rights and the rule of law, must uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability. However, concerns have been raised about fairness and public trust due to lack of transparency in judicial proceedings, appointments, and disciplinary actions.

While judicial independence is essential for a functioning democracy, it must be balanced with accountability. Many judicial processes—such as appointments, disciplinary inquiries, and internal decision-making—are often conducted behind closed doors. Although confidentiality may be necessary to protect the dignity of the institution, excessive secrecy can foster suspicion and erode public confidence in the system.

The ongoing investigation into Justice Varma’s case, where burnt wads of cash were reportedly found following a fire incident at his outhouse, underscores how opacity can lead to skepticism. The absence of clear communication regarding the case’s proceedings and findings has fueled speculation, threatening the credibility of judicial impartiality.

In this case, conflicting reports have further complicated the matter. Initially, the fire officer’s report stated that no cash was found, only some burnt stationery and other materials. However, the officer later retracted this statement. Meanwhile, the police commissioner released a video purportedly showing burnt wads of cash at Justice Varma’s residence. Additionally, an inquiry report uploaded on the Delhi High Court’s website, attributed to Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, indicated that the matter warranted deeper investigation.

Justice Varma, in his response, has categorically denied the allegations. He maintains that neither he nor his family members placed any cash in the storeroom. In his submission to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, he described the allegations as a conspiracy to frame and malign him. “I strongly deny and outrightly reject any insinuation that we removed currency from the storeroom. As stated above, we were neither shown nor handed over any sacks of burnt currency,” he asserted.

Despite these statements, critical questions remain: How did the money end up in the outhouse of a sitting judge? Who placed it there? Another pressing issue is why both the Supreme Court and the High Court remained silent for almost a week after the incident was reported in the media.

Against this backdrop, Justice Varma’s case serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for judicial reforms that emphasise transparency and accountability. As the judiciary plays a pivotal role in upholding democracy, ensuring openness in its processes is crucial for maintaining public trust in the legal system. Measures such as wider access to court proceedings and a clear framework for addressing allegations against judges can reinforce the judiciary’s credibility and effectiveness.

For years, Bar Associations and legal experts have been advocating for judicial reforms. One can only hope that this incident will accelerate the process. The principle that “justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done” should guide these reforms. A more transparent judiciary will lead to a stronger, more trustworthy legal system—one that upholds the values of democracy and fairness for all.