US is no one’s friend, Zelensky must know

Western nations, including the United States, have sent millions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion which started on February 24 last year. But the Pentagon overestimated the value of the ammunition, missiles and other equipment that the US sent to Ukraine, a popular Western news agency reported citing a Senate aide and a defence official. It stated that the Pentagon and the US state department officials told congressional staff members that the revised accounting frees up $3 billion worth of weapons.

This means more weapons could be given to Ukraine. Now revert to what Joe Biden said the other day. “Our aim is to defeat Russia and supply of weapons to Ukraine is essential. Also, training to pilots of F-16s will also be done.” One of the senior defence officials said as per the agency story that, “we’ve discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we’ve given,” to Ukraine. US Congress is being notified of the accounting adjustment, the official said, adding that the amount of overestimated weaponry might exceed $3 billion.

But, the real question now is what will the US administration now do with reference to all the weapon supplies it has made to several countries to counter Russia or China so far. We have to add India to the list as Pakistan has always been a beneficiary in this regard which exploited the anti-Indian sentiments of the US to the fullest all through. Will the US revise its estimates regarding these supplies, too, so that new weaponry could be supplied to them?

US Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “The Department of Defense’s change in evaluating the costs of arms sent to Ukraine is a major mistake. Its effect would be to underestimate future needs for our European allies. Our priority should be a Ukrainian victory over Putin. Unilaterally altering military aid calculations is an attempt at deception and undermines this goal.” Naturally, Biden’s blood thirst could only be matched by his administration’s.

In fact, even if Kyiv seeks to end the war with some peace moves, the US would not allow it. Ukraine has fallen into the trap of NATO forces. Rather, it willingly walked into it as Zelensky does not think any different. He and all his generals are equally American in their attitudes and seek to end Russia’s power. The weaponry lying with Ukraine as of now is not something that would help end a war but only prolong it.

Russia will not end the conflict and would prolong it forever. And it would not be possible for Ukraine to recover from the decastation.

It cannot forever live seeking Western alms and it is a shameful life anyway. Sooner it would end where countries like Pakistan are heading. The US has so far sent precision weapons to Ukraine along with assistant packages to boost Kyiv’s defences and provide it with additional artillery ammunition by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air defense systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term. This has been admitted by the US.

What will Ukraine be in the end? Another Afghanistan once NATO withdraws? Zelensky’s greed certainly does not match Russian anger and he does not seem to realise that the US is no one’s friend.