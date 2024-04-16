Samantha Steals the Show in New Ad with Ranveer Singh

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from movies to manage her health condition, myositis, which she was diagnosed with in 2022. Despite the challenges, Samantha persevered and completed filming for movies like Yashoda, Shakunthalam, and Khushi before taking a break. She has been open about the struggles of myositis, and fans admire her strength and resilience.

While on break, Samantha stays connected with her fans through social media. Recently, she surprised everyone with a commercial appearance alongside Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for a popular food delivery app. The ad, capitalising on the IPL season's excitement, showcased their playful banter and even featured cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. This appearance sparked joy among fans, who expressed their desire to see Samantha back in films soon.

Samantha also has an upcoming project, the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. This Indian adaptation of a popular American spy thriller will stream on Amazon Prime Video, though the release date is yet to be announced.

Fans eagerly await Samantha's return to the big screen. Her dedication to her craft and her perseverance in the face of health challenges have only increased their admiration. There's a general anticipation surrounding her comeback, and moviegoers are excited to see her grace the silver screen once again.