500-year legacy meets India’s education future

In a landmark development in Indian schooling, the Ryan Group of Institutions has announced a strategic global partnership with the prestigious Royal Grammar School, Guildford (RGS Guildford) in the United Kingdom—a renowned institution with over 500 years of academic legacy. This collaboration aims to redefine K-12 education in India by combining British academic excellence with Indian educational strengths.

The first school under this partnership, the Royal Grammar School Guildford Bengaluru (RGSG Bengaluru), is set to open its doors to students in September 2028.

Established in 1976 in Mumbai, the Ryan Group has emerged as one of India’s largest and most trusted private education providers. Over nearly five decades, it has expanded into a network of over 150 schools across 20 states and 40 cities, educating more than 250,000 students every year with the support of 16,000 educators and staff.

Rooted in values of quality education, innovation, leadership, and global citizenship, the Ryan Group has consistently focused on student-centered learning. Its long-standing reputation for academic excellence and holistic development makes it an ideal partner for RGS Guildford.

Founded in 1509, RGS Guildford is among the United Kingdom’s most celebrated educational institutions. Known for its outstanding A-Level and GCSE results, the school consistently ranks among the top academic performers in the UK. Its alumni include distinguished leaders, scholars and professionals, many of whom have studied at world-renowned universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, and Harvard.

With international schools already established in Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and China, RGS Guildford brings decades of global education experience to this new venture in India.

RGSG Bengaluru – Where tradition meets modern learning

Planned over a 14-acre modern campus in Bengaluru, RGSG Bengaluru is designed to offer a future-ready and holistic learning experience. The school will feature:

• A blend of British and Indian academic expertise

• STEM-focused programs, laboratories and innovation hubs

• World-class sports infrastructure

• Dedicated spaces for music, theatre, visual arts and design

• A curriculum focused on conceptual learning over rote methods

• Strong emphasis on values, leadership, and character building

The academic approach will encourage inquiry, creativity and problem-solving—preparing students not just for exams but for life.

Global exposure and student exchange opportunities

One of the defining features of RGSG Bengaluru is its global learning network. Students will get opportunities to:

• Participate in international exchange programs

• Collaborate on global classroom projects

• Access shared learning with RGS campuses worldwide

• Gain cross-cultural exposure while staying rooted in Indian context

This global connect will ensure students develop a broad worldview while shaping them into confident, globally aware young leaders.

Meeting India’s demand for international education

With growing aspirations among Indian parents for high-quality global education, RGSG Bengaluru addresses a significant gap. Unlike many schools that simply adopt foreign curricula, this partnership aims to blend global standards with Indian values and relevance, ensuring students succeed both internationally and nationally. The school promises relevance over exclusivity, prioritizing meaningful learning over elitism.

The road ahead – Four schools planned in India

RGSG Bengaluru is only the beginning. The Ryan–RGS Guildford alliance plans to establish four premium schools across India, strengthening access to international-standard education for Indian students.

Speaking on the launch, the institutions emphasized their shared vision: to build future-ready leaders equipped with knowledge, empathy, and global competence.

With heritage meeting innovation, the launch of RGSG Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in India’s educational transformation—bringing centuries of British excellence to Indian soil in a modern and culturally rooted way.