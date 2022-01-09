A luxury bohemian hideaway nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

The Nautilus in the Maldives is cosy and intimate hideaway, allowing couples to spend their time however they choose during a romantic getaway. 'Anytime, anywhere, and as you please' are the guiding principles of the property. Encouraging one to disconnect from the outside world and enjoy a romantic Maldivian getaway for two.

There are no set rules or timetables to follow. Instead, your personal House Master (a dedicated, thoroughly trained professional private butler) co-creates highly personalised experiences with guests that are catered to their every whim and natural rhythm.

Couples can dine in truly magical locations, such as on a secluded sandbank with millions of stars shining overhead, on their own private patch of beach, on a luxury yacht with champagne and live music while sailing the Indian Ocean, or with a lovely floating breakfast in their home's private infinity pool.

While guests can build their own menu if they so wish, chief chef Michael Pataran has created some imaginative speciality dishes to make the most romantic time of the year even more memorable, including: local spiny lobster-filled beet "culurgiones" dumpling with celeriac, saffron, oyster foam, shaved bottarga, fennel pollen and toasted egg yolk; for the beef lovers, Kagoshima beef A5 striploin tartare with imperial caviar, shaved black truffles and 62 degree quail egg; and for those craving something bold and hearty, a roasted lamb loin with foie gras, roasted beet and crimini in rosemary puff pastry with bittersweet chocolate-amarena cherry reduction.

To end the meal, a canvas of passions will be served: peanut caramel praline, mango passionfruit-vanilla compote, milk chocolate mousse, raspberry sorbet, white chocolate powder, raspberry air and orange tulip-liquor bon bons.

Days can be as relaxing or as action-packed as desired. The menu at Naiboli includes a chocolate truffle lesson with the pastry chefs, a fresh pasta-making session, wine tastings, shared aphrodisiac cocktail concoctions, oyster and champagne indulgences, and ultra-romantic sunset cocktails. As couples enjoy their romance around the island and beyond, live musical entertainment will regale every cherished moment.

If free-spirited activities are more your style, a variety of diving and water sports, inter-island excursions, big game fishing, and skydiving choices are guaranteed to strengthen your love.

After a long day of activities, relax and rejuvenate with chocolate and cocoa-based treatments at Solasta Spa. From the inside out, the Derma Drop TDA Facial is highly recommended for radiantly attractive skin. TDA also provides a variety of non-invasive holistic treatments, including facial and hair treatments, as well as a variety of body treatments.

From dining on a luxury yacht in the middle of the Indian Ocean to wine tastings, big-game fishing and skydiving and ending with indulgent spa treatments, celebrations at The Nautilus cater to all whims and fancy. It is bookable via https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/offer/moments-of-togetherness.