A ride of inter-woven emotions

Rhiannon Hunter, an ambitious woman in her mid-thirties gets ditched by the CEO of 'Swype', a left and right swipe-based dating app. This is the primary reason why she starts 'Crush', a pink and feminist dating app and is supported on her project by her best friend who not only provides moral support but also gives her financial support. With the aspiration of creating her own identity and reigning the dating industry, she eyes 'Match Maker', an old-time behemoth website that has stood strong through recessions and technological changes. It is interesting to read how she goes about doing homework, plans and uses tactics to achieve her dream of buying the website.



The plot opens with Rhiannon entering an exclusive after-house event being organised by the 'Match Maker'. There she happens to see Samson Lima, the spokesperson of the company with whom she had hookup in the past.

Alisha Rai, the author known for her emotionally complex contemporary novels, brings the same spice into this 30 chapters book. She takes the reader through roller coaster ride of emotions explaining the family backgrounds of Rhiannon and Samson. She meticulously reveals what distanced the duo and how they get patched up later.The other elements of the fascinating story include the attachment of Rhiannon to her single mother, adopted brother and her staff who are always there to stand by her side, especially when she needs them. As the thread of the story progresses revealing the relationship between Rhiannon and Swype CEO and how he defames her, on the other side is Samson's career as football player, his attachment to his father and uncle who were called the legends of football dynasty and in the course the author reveals the mental pressure football players undergo. The author also takes us through the emotional trauma Samson undergoes upon the deaths of his father and uncle, who suffered from Alzheimer's.

If you are a romantic person you will definitely love the reading the wordplay. Some interestingly used phrases of nativity give you the feel of emotions that the characters go through. In short, it is a leisure read from the romantics in every heart.