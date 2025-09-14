Akshay Kumar takes a firm stand on gutka: One should not consume it

Bollywood and its long-standing connection with pan masalas and gutka endorsements is no secret. Over the years, several top stars have faced criticism for promoting harmful products while earning hefty paychecks from such brand endorsements. Despite repeated backlash, the practice continues, raising concerns about the influence celebrities have on public health.

Amidst this, Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar chose to distance himself from the controversial trend, making his stance loud and clear during the trailer launch of Jolly LLB 3 in Kanpur. At the event, a journalist brought up Kanpur’s infamous association with gutka consumption and posed a pointed question to the actor. Without hesitation, Akshay responded firmly, saying, “Gutka nahi khana chahiye (One should not consume gutka).”

The situation escalated when the reporter attempted to push the question further. Clearly unimpressed with the interruption, Akshay immediately shot back, “Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Main bol raha hoon, gutka nahi khana chahiye, that’s it. Next question.” (Is this my interview or yours? I’m saying one should not consume gutka, that’s it. Next question). His sharp reply not only silenced the journalist but also drew loud reactions from those present at the event.

Clips of Akshay’s retort have since gone viral on social media, sparking conversations not just about gutka consumption but also reigniting memories of the actor’s own controversy years ago when he briefly endorsed a pan masala brand. Many netizens pointed out how his latest stand reflects a shift in his public image, while others applauded his confidence in shutting down unnecessary probing.

Unlike many stars who often become the target of trolls for promoting tobacco-related products, Akshay managed to turn the spotlight by trolling the journalist instead. His unapologetic approach has been widely discussed, making him “a class apart” in how he handled the tricky situation.

On the cinematic front, Jolly LLB 3 promises to be an engaging courtroom drama. The trailer teases a gripping legal battle between two Jollys—Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s lawyer character. Actor Saurabh Shukla returns once again as the no-nonsense Judge Tripathi. With its witty dialogues, fast-paced narrative, and intense courtroom clashes, the film is already generating strong buzz.

Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on September 19, 2025, and with Akshay Kumar’s sharp-witted press conference moment, the film’s promotions have certainly kicked off on a fiery note.